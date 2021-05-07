New Potomac Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 3.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $622.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.42. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.34 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

