New Potomac Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $149.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average of $131.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

