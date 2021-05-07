New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NMFC stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,299.70 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

