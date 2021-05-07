New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut New Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC cut New Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 262,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,801. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

