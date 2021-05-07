New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Issues Earnings Results

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

