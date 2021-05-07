Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,735 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

