Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.63.

NBIX traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,898. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,735 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

