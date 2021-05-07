Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.63.

NBIX stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.03. 22,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock worth $2,041,735. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

