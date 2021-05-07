Netbox Coin Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $178,209.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00084656 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,970,654 coins and its circulating supply is 77,471,431 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

