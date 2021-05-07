Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 11.4%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.88. 1,152,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,171,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 22.04.

About Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp., a blockchain company, invests in and manages a portfolio of cryptocurrency assets in Canada. It invests in market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

