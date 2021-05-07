NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.82 Million

Brokerages expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report $62.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $103.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $285.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.13 million to $299.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $363.93 million, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $390.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $134,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,532. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 87,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $465.05 million, a PE ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

