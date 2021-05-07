Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.85 ($75.12).

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NEM opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

