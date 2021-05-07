Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Up 8.5% After Strong Earnings

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 8,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,169,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKTR. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,426,000 after buying an additional 401,898 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17.

Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

