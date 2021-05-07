Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.85.

NYSE:FVRR traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.13 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.31. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fiverr International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 80.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

