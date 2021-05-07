Needham & Company LLC Boosts Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $30.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. 65,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.