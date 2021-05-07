Needham & Company LLC Boosts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $255.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.00.

FFIV traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.12. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.51.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $345,904.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,302 shares of company stock worth $3,825,902. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

