Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Trading Down 11.8%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was down 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

