Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NTZ opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.79. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

