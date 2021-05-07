National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.910-2.960 EPS.
NYSE:NNN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.
In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
