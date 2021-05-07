National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.910-2.960 EPS.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.