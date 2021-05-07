National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,534,402 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties accounts for about 1.6% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 4.75% of National Retail Properties worth $367,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 272,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

