National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in National Health Investors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 293,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,586. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

