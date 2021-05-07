National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NGG. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

National Grid stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. 9,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,933. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in National Grid by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in National Grid by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Grid (NGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.