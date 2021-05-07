National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NFG opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

