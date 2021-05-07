National Bankshares Increases Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$45.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.92.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.37. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.09 and a 52-week high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.4799998 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.