Namecoin (NMC) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $31.28 million and approximately $112,542.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,864.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.47 or 0.02342489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00667351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073735 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

