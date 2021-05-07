Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:MYE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,301. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $788.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Myers Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,772,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Myers Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

