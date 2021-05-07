MVL (MVL) Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, MVL has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $297.91 million and $143,812.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00089003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00064471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.69 or 0.00790487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00102376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,149.99 or 0.08836694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

