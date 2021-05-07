Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $137.23 on Friday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $103.80 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.13.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

