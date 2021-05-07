Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of MUR opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Insiders have sold a total of 135,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,333 in the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

