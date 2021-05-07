Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $240.96

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €240.96 ($283.48) and traded as high as €244.10 ($287.18). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €244.10 ($287.18), with a volume of 489,518 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €257.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €240.96.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

