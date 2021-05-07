Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €241.00 by Nord/LB

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MEURV. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.