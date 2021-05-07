Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €306.00 ($360.00) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €271.42 ($319.31).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

