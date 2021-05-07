Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €285.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

