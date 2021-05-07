Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Shares of MLI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. 137,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,076. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Insiders have sold 43,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,931 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

