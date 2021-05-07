mStable USD (MUSD) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.55 million and approximately $451,899.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,364.28 or 0.99968080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00192896 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

