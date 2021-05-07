Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.007-8.081 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.700-8.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $188.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

