Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,325.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and last traded at GBX 1,325 ($17.31), with a volume of 7444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.81).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £704.28 million and a PE ratio of 51.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 932.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 19.20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

In other news, insider David Preece sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20), for a total value of £38,179.60 ($49,881.89). Also, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 26 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) per share, with a total value of £296.40 ($387.25). Insiders have purchased a total of 501 shares of company stock worth $538,525 in the last 90 days.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

