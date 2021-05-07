Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,325.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and last traded at GBX 1,325 ($17.31), with a volume of 7444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.81).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £704.28 million and a PE ratio of 51.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 932.37.
In other news, insider David Preece sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20), for a total value of £38,179.60 ($49,881.89). Also, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 26 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) per share, with a total value of £296.40 ($387.25). Insiders have purchased a total of 501 shares of company stock worth $538,525 in the last 90 days.
About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.