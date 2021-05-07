Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADRZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Andritz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Andritz will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

