Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADRZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Andritz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Shares of ADRZY opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.
Read More: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.