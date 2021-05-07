Morgan Stanley Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $192.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.23. The company had a trading volume of 82,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,265. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

