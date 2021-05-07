Morgan Stanley Raises Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $110.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.62.

PM traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $97.03. The company had a trading volume of 87,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,254. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $96.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

