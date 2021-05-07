Morgan Stanley Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $364.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $349.00 to $364.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.19.

KLAC stock opened at $315.89 on Monday. KLA has a one year low of $158.89 and a one year high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of KLA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

