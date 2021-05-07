Morgan Stanley Raises Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $215.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Shares of AVY opened at $220.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.57 and a 200-day moving average of $167.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

