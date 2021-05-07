Morgan Stanley Increases Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $52.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 49,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,318. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.