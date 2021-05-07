Morgan Stanley Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $216.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

NYSE:GPN opened at $200.88 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $79,319,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

