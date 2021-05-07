Morgan Stanley Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $495.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $477.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REGN. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $498.68 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

