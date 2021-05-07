Morgan Stanley Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $177.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCHP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

