Moonshot Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Million (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $9,522.12 and $2.04 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonshot alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00266696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.10 or 0.01162397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.84 or 0.00760565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,249.62 or 0.99904552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Moonshot

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Moonshot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonshot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonshot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonshot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.