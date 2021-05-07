Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $322.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

MCO stock opened at $329.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.40. Moody’s has a one year low of $243.13 and a one year high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Moody’s by 103.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

