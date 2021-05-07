Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

