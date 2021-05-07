Monte Financial Group LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 3,663,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 400,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,716,781. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

